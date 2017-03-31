Is Almeria Brexiting too?

BRITISH newspaper The Guardian published a special front-page splash on Brexit featuring a jigsaw map of Europe with the UK piece taken out. But the image caused confusion in Almeria as the entire Spanish province also appeared to be missing.

Cheeky Almerians took to Twitter and social media to ask whether Almeria too was part of Brexit. Perhaps the Brits were determined to take the continent’s sunniest destination with them?

Other wryly noted that maybe Almeria was just invisible to the world because it has no railways.

The map also raised eyebrows in Ireland which mysteriously lost Donegal and Dundalk to Brexit Britain.

Here is the full picture: