Sunday, 19 March 2017

Hundreds demonstrate outside police station in Almeria after resident dies in custody

Costa de Almería
19 March 2017
Almeria Council

HUNDREDS of people protested outside a police station in Almeria after a resident died of a heart attack whilst in custody.

The 52-year-old man was arrested after witnesses reported seeing him act ‘aggressively’ towards a woman.

Half an hour after he was detained, officers called an ambulance after the man allegedly suffered a heart attack. He died in custody at the San Isidro station in Nijar.

Loca police believe the man had suffered from the side effects from tablets that he had taken, the body has been transferred to the Legal Medicine Institute in Almeria.

