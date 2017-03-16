Leo the Lion embarks on ‘last chance’ proton beam cancer therapy

BRAVE cancer fighter four-year-old Leo Bermejo from Almeria has begun his 31 sessions of proton beam therapy in Oklahoma.

It follows his recent brain tumour operation in the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the UK.

Doctors at the ProCure clinic have decided that Leo needs full brain and spine proton therapy with a boost to the tumour bed.

The proton sessions, which will be given Monday to Friday, will involve approximately six weeks of treatment and, if all goes to plan, Leo could be back in Spain by the end of April.

Speaking exclusively to the Euro Weekly News from the States, mum Karen said: “His first treatment took just over an hour. He was quite groggy afterwards it and was saying ‘ouch’ and pointing to his head. It is difficult to know if he was really in pain or not but he shouldn’t be with the treatment.”

She added: ”There is a chance that Leo’s tumour does not respond to radiation, nobody knows until they try.

“If this is the case then there are no more treatment options, except another possible trial in Florida for kids that have got to that stage.

“I do not know if another tumour comes back if we continue fighting or what... there is only so much you can do.”

To give your support to the ongoing Leo the Lion fundraising campaign here is how you can donate:

www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06