Cancer boy Leo the Lion ready to start proton beam therapy in the USA

MARCH is Brain Tumour Awareness Month and, appropriately, four-year-old Leo Bermejo from Almeria is about to embark on what could be life-saving treatment in the States.

Doctors at the Oklahoma clinic have now completed their assessments with Leo and consultations with cancer experts on each side of the Atlantic.

They have recommended 31 proton sessions, which will be given Monday to Friday, so once it begins on Thursday 9 March it will involve approximately six weeks of treatment.

The consensus is that Leo needs full brain and spine proton therapy with a boost to the tumour bed. As mum Karen says, “The treatment needs to be aggressive to kill this beast.”

Leo will be given a lower dose to the healthy brain and he will not be any worse than he is now.

Karen added, ”The doses that we have discussed are the same doses that another child has had who had the closest condition I could find to Leo.

“I have been in contact with the mother of this child who also had weakness in one side and loss of speech but he is progressing and now goes to a normal school.

“This child is amazingly now three years in remission!”

Meanwhile fundraising events for Leo’s campaign fund continue apace both in Spain and the UK.

Members of a gym in Stockport have raised an amazing £19,000 for Leo.

To give your support to the ongoing Leo the Lion fundraising campaign here is how you can donate:

www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06