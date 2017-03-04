Explanations wanted for dog pound's death tolls in Almeria

AS Almeria City Council reported the figures for 2016 for the municipal animal pound, the opposition was quick to complain and demand explanations.

Although the Partido Popular council wished to highlight the fact that the centre had taken in a total of 1,784 animals, 612 of which were handed in by their owners who felt unable to keep them anymore, PSOE socialist councillor Ines Plaza honed in on the death toll.

Plaza has demanded that someone explains the reasons for the deaths of each of the 200 animals put down at the centre last year. “We don’t know how many of them were put down due to illness and how many because they had been there a long time and were taking up space. We also want to know how many animals died while being sterilised as we have doubts on whether the centre is really apt for this type of intervention,” the opposition councillor said.

“We want to know what illnesses the 63 animals which supposedly died of natural causes suffered too, I don’t want to think that this category could hide more unjustified killing,” Plaza stated.

A lot of the pound’s problems, the PSOE spokeswoman said, would be solved if the council was to launch a series of initiatives, which would cost very little, aimed to encourage animal adoptions. “The solution certainly isn’t to just keep extending the centre as no matter how big we make it there will never be enough space. What we need are policies in keeping with the 21st century regarding pets,” Plaza said.