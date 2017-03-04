Controversial Mojacar tax explained

MOJACAR Mayor Rosmari Cano and Tourism Councillor Emmanuel Agüero gave Richard Shanley the lowdown on the controversial new off road parking law during an interview on Spectrum FM’s Almeria Today programme.

Shanley said that listeners had been asked to send in questions for the mayor and that the parking issue was the main matter which came up.

Cano and Agüero explained that in actual fact the ‘tasa de vados’ has been in existence for nine years now, yet only 100 local homes had registered their garages or off-road parking areas and paid the rates. Although they admitted that the rate, which some have said will be as much €150, is higher than in other areas and agreed the amount will be revised with a view to reducing it next year, the council representatives explained that there would be no back charge for the past nine years property owners should have paid and haven’t. Individual cases will be studied and those who do not own a car or can prove that they do not park in their garages or driveways will not have to pay, the councillor and mayor both promised.

Another matter discussed during the interview was the Parque Comercial roundabout in Mojacar Playa. The mayor explained that work is underway to remove the fountain, which was more trouble than it was worth as the pumps kept breaking down and were expensive to repair. The roundabout will be given a new look with a water feature, greenery and a large Indalo symbol made of Dekton donated by Francisco Cosentino.

The full interview can be heard via www.costaalmeria.spectrumfm.net