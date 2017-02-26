Forgery group caught in Almeria

FAKE CERTIFICATES: Further arrests have not been ruled out.

A GROUP which faked residence permits to enable Moroccan driving licences to be exchanged for Spanish ones irregularly has been busted in a joint Guardia Civil and National Police operation in Almeria.

So far 29 people have been arrested suspected of forming part of the group, which charged between €1,500 and €2,000 to provide fake certificates of residence.

Investigations began in January when Almeria Traffic Department requested further information from the Foreigners’ Office regarding a number of residency certificates.

These were found to have been tampered with and information changed, while the official signatures and stamps had been scanned. All the people who were named on the documents were of Moroccan nationality and had applied to swap their driving licences for Spanish ones, for which applicants are required to prove they obtained their licence before their permission to live in Spain.

Investigations continue and further arrests have not been ruled out, the police forces reported.