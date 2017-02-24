Repairing the damage in Almeria

AS promised by the Spanish government following the storms in December and January work is underway to repair damage to Almeria’s beaches.

Government delegate for Almeria, Andres Garcia Lorca visited emergency work underway on El Alcon beach in Carboneras, accompanied by local mayor Salvador Hernandez and provincial head of the coastal department Miguel Angel Castillo to inspect progress.

The work is part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing, Food and the Environment’s 2017 Coastal Plan. Initially €600,000 had been budgeted for Almeria’s beaches, but in light of extensive damage caused by storms between January 16-22 an extra €300,000 was added to the pot.

Most of the work being done involves replacing sand which was washed away by storms. In Carboneras, about 23,000 cubic metres of sand are being moved from the beach sheltered by the fishing port to others as and where it is needed.

Garcia Lorca said: “the central government has wanted to respond immediately to the damage to our beaches as we can see here and in other coastal areas. Improving our beaches is important for tourism, a vital sector for Almeria.”