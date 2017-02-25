No-nonsense equipment provided for Vera police

TESTING TIMES: The Public Services councillor had the dubious honour of trying the effects of the new tasers.

VERA Council has provided its Local Police force with electric immobiliser (or taser) guns with an aim to increasing officers’ safety when faced with dangerous situations.

Local mayor Felix Lopez presented police chief Andres Sanchez with the new taser guns, which officers have been thoroughly trained to use correctly. “This council has pledged to provide our officers with as much equipment as possible to guarantee their safety while they carry out their important, and often risky, work,” the mayor said while handing over the guns. Lopez also said he was always happy to hear officers’ suggestions on how the police force can be improved as this is of vital important for the welfare and safety of Vera residents.

The new guns, classified as non-lethal weapons, must only be used in extreme situations in which officers fear for their safety or are unable to retain a criminal.

With a single shot, tiny barbs attach themselves to the target’s clothing and temporarily paralyse them, making them fall to the floor where officers can secure them. The equipment comes with a memory system to register every shot to allow close control over their use.