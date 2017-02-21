LEO THE LION: The journey to beat his cancer continues

LESS than two weeks after surgery on two brain tumours at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside, four-year-old Leo Bermejo from Almeria is ready to travel for proton beam therapy in the USA.

Brave little Leo will travel to the States on 22 February with his sister Sofia, mum Karen and her mother.

Karen said: "Jorge has a couple of issues to try and resolve with the visa for the USA which may take longer, so he will hopefully will join us after we are there."

Surgeons believe proton therapy will give Leo the best chance of recovery and allow him to recover some of the functions he’s lost to the cancer.

Meanwhile the fundraising for Leo's ongoing care and rehabilitation after the treatment continues with many events still planned in the UK and Spain.

To give your support to the ongoing Leo the Lion fundraising campaign here is how you can donate:

www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06