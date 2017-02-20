Monday, 20 February 2017

Orange weather alert for Almeria’s coastline

20 February 2017
AEMET&#039;s weather warning for Monday 20 February AEMET's weather warning for Monday 20 February AEMET

ALMERIA is on orange alert for strong winds reaching up to 80kmh along the coast.

Coastal areas and Almeria City are expecting the worst of the forecast, with four-metre waves set to hit the region.

Almeria authorities have advised people to secure all their windows and doors and to remove any objects that could be blown onto the streets.

They have also warned residents to avoid beaches and areas that may be affected by the elevated sea level, as well as exercising extreme precautions when driving as debris may end up on the roads.

