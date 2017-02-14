Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Palomares decontamination uncertain

Eleanor Hawkins
Costa de Almería
14 February 2017
THE Spanish government has admitted it “cannot know” whether Donald Trump and his new government will uphold the agreement regarding clearing contamination from Palomares.

MP Eva Garcia Sempere announced that she had queried the matter and the central government had responded that “currently there is no way of knowing whether the new US government will affect the planned decontamination.” It did, however, stress that relations between the two countries are solid and that conversations will continue with a view to meeting the goal of solving the Palomares problem.

The two countries reached an agreement in 2015 to clear the area still affected by radioactive material from bombs dropped when two US air force planes collided above the province in 1966.

