LEO THE LION: Ready for next stage on beating cancer journey

JUST a couple of days after surgery on two brain tumours at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside, four-year-old Leo Bermejo from Almeria is being discharged.

The incredible news has given the family the green light to organise the next stage of his cancer battle with proton beam therapy in Oklahoma.

Doctors at Alder Hey might perform a quick CT scan to check for air bubbles but, even if there are, it should not prevent Leo from flying.

The current plan is for Leo to travel to the States on 23 February with his mum, Karen, and her mother.

Leo will stay in the UK until then but tomorrow he will be re-united with his sister, Sofia, who will fly from Spain.

Karen said: "I think it is so important for her to spend time with Leo before this big trip as she won´t be coming with us."

She added: "Jorge has a couple of issues to try and resolve with the visa for the USA which may take longer, so he will stay with Sofia and hopefully will join us after we are there."

To give your support to the ongoing Leo the Lion fundraising campaign here is how you can donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06