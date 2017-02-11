'Everything went to plan' for Leo's fourth brain tumour op

LEO BERMEJO, the four-year-old cancer fighter from Almeria has undergone surgery on his two brain tumours at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside.

Surgeons operated on the left area of the brain where the tumours keep growing.

But, they did not operate on a new 'suspicious looking' nodule below these tumours because of its critical location and the possibility of causing meningitis or delaying the start of proton beam therapy.

Instead it will be targetted by the proton beam treatment in Oklahoma which could start as soon as within 10-14 days.

After spending a night in the high dependency unit it is hoped that Leo might be released from hospital this week.

