Gang lured 165 women into prostitution in Almeria

FORCED TO WORK: The women were too afraid to go to the police.

More than 160 women, most of them from Russia, were lured to Spain and forced to work as prostitutes across Almeria, prosecutors claim.

The women’s passports were taken and they were forced to work in the sex trade to repay debts of up to €1,800.

With no knowledge of the language and told they were illegally in the country, the women were too afraid to go to police, it is claimed.

Twenty-eight members of a prostitution ring are accused of complicity in the operation to sexually exploit the women.

They were arrested in raids on 13 different sex clubs and one at a boarding house.

The women were kept there in overcrowded conditions between February 2007 and July 2008.

The Public Prosecutor has called for the men to be convicted of crimes against the rights of foreigners, charges of blackmail and prostitution.

The longest sentence, faced by the manager of one of the clubs who allegedly forced nine women into the sex trade, is more than 33 years.

The man suspected of being in charge of recruiting victims in Russia and luring them to Spain, could be jailed for more than 22 years.