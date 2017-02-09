Leo the Lion all set for brain tumour op

BRAVE four-year-old Leo Bermejo is all set to undergo surgery on his two brain tumours at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside.

Surgeons have told the family the cancer is purely focused in the left area of the brain where the tumours keep growing. The plan is for them to remove the two existing tumours.

But, they will not operate on a new 'suspicious looking' nodule below these tumours because of its critical location and the possibility of causing meningitis or delaying the start of proton beam therapy.

Instead it will be targetted by the proton beam treatment in the States.

Leo should make a fast recovery from the surgery be able to travel to the USA within 10-14 days of the operation.

The family are currently searching for an insurance company that will cover their travel arrangements.

In a touching post on social media Leo's mum, Karen, said, "Dad, I promise I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure Leo wins this battle. Cancer already took your life so quickly on Christmas Eve. We all miss you so much and our family has lost our rock... I haven't even had time to mourn you yet."

She went on to say, "But I know you will be protecting and looking after him tomorrow and forever as he takes the next step on this horrendous journey to beat this deadly disease. Leo is going to do this for you. xxx"



To give your support to the Leo the Lion fundraising campaign here is how you can donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06