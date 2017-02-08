Leo the Lion's brain tumour op postponed

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Leo Bermejo's brain tumour operation at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside has been postponed while the family nervously await the results of MRI and lumbar puncture tests.

Leo the Lion has flown from Spain to the UK for the next round of treatment on his brain tumour.

Within two weeks of his operation it is planned that he will have follow-up proton beam therapy at a hospital in Oklahoma in the United States.

Meanwhie donations to the €185,000 fundraising campaign continue to roll in and is now half-way to its goal.

This week the Euro Weekly News will be publishing a special double-page spread in all six editions covering mainland Spain and Mallorca to highlight Leo's fight and the support he has received.

To help the Leo the Lion fund reach its target this is how you can donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

Paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com

Spanish account:

Bank: Banco Sabadell

Account Name: Leo James Bermejo

Account Number: ES69 0081 0597 0900 0602 1116

Swift: BSAB ESBB

UK account:

Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland

Account Name: Alda Keefe

Account Number: 17485819

Sort Code: 16-24-06