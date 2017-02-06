Cancer boy Leo the Lion flies from Spain to UK for treatment

FOUR-YEAR-OLD brave little cancer fighter Leo Bermejo will fly from Spain to the UK today in the next phase of his journey against the disease.

Mum Karen and Leo will fly to Manchester airport before Leo is admitted to Alder Hey Children's hospital on Tuesday for pre-operation tests.

He is scheduled for surgery on his brain tumour on Wednesday.

And then, just two weeks later, it is planned that he will travel to Oklajoma for intensive proton therapy. Side effects of nausea and complete hair loss are common and treatment will be five days a week for six to eight weeks.

Mum Karen reports that they have now raised almost €95,000 in total and they are waiting for £20,000 from the Isle of Man.

