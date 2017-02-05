Team Leo lion tamed but there's still a chance to catch him

JACKIE BUTCHER, a member of the Euro Weekly News family was out collecting on #worldcancerday for Leo Bermejo, who is battling a rare type of the disease.

Over €440 was raised for Team Leo.

Jackie and her husband said how generous everyone was and they also received lots of encouraging words.

She said: "Everyone is touched by the story and also attending events within the area. I heard also lots of stories from people today who have themself battled with cancer and won."

"I have been moved to tears throughout the day with these stories but also the generosity and passion from everyone."

If you didn't manage to track down the lion today you can try hunting him down again at the Baza car boot sale / market from 10.30am on Sunday 12 February.

Or you can donate online via www.gofundme.com/leothelion3