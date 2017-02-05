Team Leo raise more than €75,000 in eight days

SUPPORTERS of little Leo Bermejo, who is battling a rare cancer, have raised almost €80,000 in just eight days.

Leo’s parents need to raise €176,000 (£150,000) to take him to the US for the treatment that may save his life.

On World Cancer Day mum Karen Keefe said: "The events have not even really started for Leo either and every minute the gofundme is increasing."

"I do not even know what to say except thank you, to each and everyone of you, whether it was by donating, helping me manage things to take the weight off, delivering tins, posters, publishing Leo's story, sharing his page, tweeting... every single thing big or small has made this happen."

She added: "I feel so much stronger with all of this support behind our family."

"Thank you Team Leo. Bring on next week, Leo is going to fly through this operation with flying colours!"

On Monday Leo will travel to the famous Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Merseyside.

And on Wednesday surgeons will remove the last of the aggressive tumours in Leo’s brain.

But he must then recover sufficiently to be taken to the US and a treatment centre in Oklahoma that uses proton therapy to target his tumours.

Surgeons believe proton therapy will give Leo the best chance of recovery and allow him to recover some of the functions he’s lost to the cancer.

If you can want to be part of Team Leo please donate via www.gofundme.com/leothelion3 or via paypal: karenlisakeefe@hotmail.com