Lion on the loose in Almeria

CAN you help us track down a lion? We've heard there is one on the loose dashing around Almeria.

He should be easy to spot - he's carrying a collecting bucket for the Leo the Lion fundraising appeal.

Tonight he was spotted in TC's bar and then later in Maloans, Albox.

And we think he's now heading for the Almeria Bowling Alley.

On Saturday morning (4 February) we hear there is a possibly of a sighting at the Los Llanos Market, Albox before he heads down to Mojacar Playa and the Parque Commercial.

If you spot the lion on the loose please dig deep into your pockets and donate whatever you can afford to help fund the cancer treatment that Leo Bermejo so desperately needs.

And if you can't track down the king of the jungle this weekend you can always donate to the fund via this link:

www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

And, whisper it quietly, on the jungle grapevine we've heard the 'lion' is none other than Jackie Butcher, a member of the Euro Weekly News family. Thanks Jackie - we hope it's a roaring success!



LATER: Spotted at Maloans in Albox