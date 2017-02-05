Sunday, 05 February 2017

Last school day for Leo the Lion before cancer treatment begins

Costa de Almería
03 February 2017
BRAVE little cancer fighter Leo Bermejo enjoyed his last day at school before the family fly to the UK next week to start his camcer treatment.

Then begins another long journey.

Just two days after arriving in the UK he is scheduled for surgery at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Merseyside.

And then two weeks later he will travel to Oklahoma for intensive proton therapy. Side effects of nausea, headaches and complete hair loss are common and it will involve being under anaesthetic five days a week for about 6-8 weeks.

Meanwhile Leo's army is getting bigger and bigger by the minute with nearly 7,000 members of the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/1231483770263400/

And please donate via the fundraising page: www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

