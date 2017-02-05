Bring in the visitors

MORE tour operators will be bringing visitors to Almeria’s coasts this year, mainly thanks to deals done at FITUR travel fair in Madrid.

Major bookings are expected to come in from Dutch operator SRC Reizen, which has included Almeria in its Andalucian tours with stops in Cabo de Gata and the Alpujarra, the provincial council has reported.

Portuguese Total Fun has also expressed its intention to continue offering group tips to coastal destinations in Almeria and to include the province in its new conference tourism packages.

Other possible packages include a gastronomy and wine tour planned by Polish LTM, inclusion of Almeria in Brazilian Visual Turismo’s Andalucian tours, Almeria destinations for British Tital Travel’s Over 50’s trips and packages by Lithuanian firm Meness Diena. Familiarisation trips for these operators are planned for the near future.

Online promotion has been an important part of campaigns to boost tourism to Costa de Almeria over the last year and meetings were held at the Madrid fair with representatives from some of the most important travel portals.

including Atrapalo, Rumbo, Logitravel, Nautalia, Minube, Andalucia Travel Bloguers and Sol Booking, all of whom expressed a desire to work with Almeria this year.