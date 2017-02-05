Shopping centre construction underway in Almeria

CONSTRUCTION of the Torrecardenas Shopping Centre in the Vega de Aca neighbourhood of Almeria is now underway.

When complete, the 150,000 square metre facility will be the largest in the province.

The centre has been conceived as a combination of commercial park and shopping centre, with large retailers generating traffic and smaller shops increasing the average stay.

Unlike other centres in the area, it will not be centred on a hypermarket, but will be focused towards fashion, leisure and restaurants.

The project is expected to generate around 1,500 jobs, plus an extra 800 positions during the construction phase.

More than 80 per cent of units are accounted for, with Primark, Leroy Merlin, Media Markt and the Inditex group, which includes Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Stradivarius, among the larger brands already signed up.

More than 3,000 parking spaces will be constructed, with two floors of subterranean parking in addition to a large open-air space.

The cinema is expected to be among the main attractions for visitors, and parts of the centre will have a cinematic theme such as a huge red carpet which is to run around the perimeter of the central gallery.

The centre is expected to cost €80 million and should be complete by 2018.