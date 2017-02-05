Sportsmen and celebrities support Leo the Lion fundraising campaign

BRITISH mixed martial artist Michael Bisping has thrown his weight behind the Leo the Lion battle against cancer campaign.

Four-year-old Leo Bermejo is suffering from a most invasive form of cancer which needs treatment in the UK and the USA.

'The Count', with more than 412,000 followers on Instagram posted a video asking his fans to dig deep to help the family raise the raise €176,000 (£150,000) to take him to the US for the treatment that may save his life.

In his Instagram posting he said: "A young man we call Leo The Lion, has beaten cancer three times. Unfortunately the tumour in his brain has come back. The only thing to save him is proton therapy in Oklahoma. We need to raise £150,000. Please give what you can."

"This poor child needs our help. Do something good today instead of buying that coffee or that soda. Give as much or as little as you can, and please help save this young mans life. He has done everything he can, now we have to help him. Please! His family are close to me and I will not stop until we reach the limit."

So far, boy band 911, comedian Keith Lemon and the Jeremy Kyle Show are some of the others to retweet posts about the appeal.

To donate to Leo’s gofundme page go to www.gofundme.com/leothelion3