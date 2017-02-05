Leo battles on as funds rise for vital cancer therapy

SUPPORTERS of little Leo Bermejo, who is battling a rare cancer, are planning to bombard Twitter in the hope of persuading more people, including celebrities, to donate to his fighting fund.

Leo’s parents need to raise €176,000 (£150,000) to take him to the US for the treatment that may save his life.

So far, boy band 911, comedian Keith Lemon and the Jeremy Kyle Show are just some of those to retweet the youngster’s posts.

Tonight at 8.30pm the family are encouraging everyone to go on Twitter and retweet to raise the plight of the battling four-year-old.

Donations are coming in from all corners, including €1,000 from Slovak midfielder Vladimir Weiss, who plays his football in Qatar.

Leo’s parents, mum Karen and dad, Jorge, believe that if enough people donate just €5 they will hit their target, especially on Saturday (February 4), which is World Cancer Day.

“If we get enough people on Saturday to give just £5 or €5 we can make this happen for Leo in a day,” said Karen.

“Imagine how amazing that would be and what a powerful message that would send on World Cancer Day.”

In a week, the family, who live in Vera Playa, Almeria, will travel with Leo to Merseyside’s famous Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

There surgeons will remove the last of the aggressive tumours in Leo’s brain.

But he must then recover sufficiently to be taken to the US and a treatment centre in Oklahoma that uses proton therapy to target his tumours.

Surgeons believe proton therapy will give Leo the best chance of recovery and allow him to recover some of the functions he’s lost to the cancer.

Speaking to EWN, Karen said: “On Saturday on the Isle of Man, where I’m from, there’s a huge event on Douglas Promenade for Leo.

“And on the 19th there is a massive event in Pueblo Laguna and Heineken Espana are sponsoring it.

“And I’m excited to see the pieces about Leo in EWN. Hopefully that will give him a big boost!”

To donate to Leo’s gofundme page go to www.gofundme.com/leothelion3

A number of events are being held to help Leo.