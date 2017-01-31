Invasion of the freeloaders in Almeria

RESIDENTS of San Juan de los Terreros have become increasingly concerned by the presence of camper vans and their occupants.

Traditionally, the largely French, German and Belgian tourists, who overwinter in Spain, would park up in front of the beach in nearby Aguilas.

However, Aguilas council recently erected a sign prohibiting camping, leading the convoy to seek an alternative site, with dozens of vans now ensconced near the medical centre in Terreros.

There are now so many that rubbish bins are overflowing, and locals have become increasingly cheesed off by their brazen behaviour.

Resident Tony Kettle told the Euro Weekly News that there are several campsites with facilities for vans in the vicinity, but the tourists are none too keen on paying for a plot when they can shack up elsewhere for free.

“The local council said they were going to build a park for the vans, but nothing has happened,” he said. “Some of them have even set up a petanca pitch next to the medical centre!”

“The police don’t do anything and even if they did move the vans on, they would just come back at night.”