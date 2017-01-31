Almeria Ranch raiders rumbled

FOUR men and a teenage boy have been arrested suspected of being behind at least 14 burglaries at farms in Almeria and Murcia.

The Guardia Civil reported that the arrests were made after the presence of a suspicious van was reported near a farm in Antas. A check point was set up at an exit of the A7 motorway which officers suspected the van would take, and a dramatic chase ensued when a van passed through and failed to stop.

Eventually officers managed to stop the van in Huercal-Overa and inspect the inside, where they found 70 sacks of fertiliser along with gloves, torches and tools.

The suspects were unable to explain how they had acquired the goods or provide proof of purchase, the officers reported.

A search of the home of one of the men led to discovery of many other tools, sacks of chemical products and other items which police investigators said matched those reported stolen from two farms in Puerto Lumbreras (Murcia), one in Antas, two in Pulpi, three in Vera and six in Huercal-Overa.