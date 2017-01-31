Graffiti artists compete for €2,000 in prizes in Vicar

THIRTY graffiti artists from across Spain will be competing for more than €2,000 in prizes in Vicar.

Eight individuals, five pairs and four trios have been shortlisted for the final on January 21 and will have from 10am to 7pm to adorn Jose Cano de La Gangosa sports hall with their work.

The competition is part of the 13th edition of Hip Hop Street Vicar and participants come from Gijon, Tenerife, Sevilla, Madrid, Malaga, Castellon, Alicante, Valencia, Cadiz, Cordoba and Almeria.

The artist who creates the winning piece of graffiti will win €1,000 while second prize will be €700 and third prize €500. The panel of judges will be formed by last year’s winners, GFX and Leon from Alicante and Eneko from Navarra.

Youth councillor Almudena Jimenez said: “the graffiti competition is more popular than ever as it is organised by young, local graffiti artists. Daniel Fernandez ‘Coma,’ a long-standing promotor of graffiti in Almeria, also collaborates. His work is known at an international level and he is well known in Almeria for having decorated a lot of the city and province.”

Hip Hop Street Vicar is an international festival which brings different arts and sports together, all in a free event which is aimed at and focuses on youths.

About 15,000 people from all over Almeria Province and further afield are expected this year for the festival, which along with the graffiti competition includes concerts, breakdance competitions, rap, basketball and parkour.

The council also stressed that the health authorities would be taking advantage of the event to set up information stands and distribute leaflets on STIs.