Prostitution ring bust in Almeria

THE National Police has broken up an organisation which controlled six adult clubs in Sevilla, Malaga, Almeria and Murcia which were sexually exploiting various women, including a 15-year-old girl.

The police force reported having made 17 arrests including the owners and managers of the clubs, believed to have forced the women to sell drugs to their punters and charge extra services and drinks to their credit cards.

The group plunged earnings back into the operation, laundering the money through a business network and buying and opening up new clubs.

Altogether eight people were arrested in Malaga, four in Almeria, three in Sevilla, one in Murcia and another in Ciudad Real. Officers searched two of the clubs, one in Dos Hermanas (Sevilla) which was closed to the public and another in Malaga, believed to be the group’s headquarters and offices.

More than €6,000 in cash was confiscated along with documents relating to the six clubs, bank statements and property deeds, computer systems, mobile phones and memory sticks, which are currently being analysed by computer experts.

Investigations began in March 2016 following reports lodged by various women who told police officers they had been sexually exploited at clubs in Sevilla, Malaga, Almeria and Murcia.

The group consists of mostly Spanish citizens who allegedly enticed women to work at their clubs then threatened them and forced them to work and live in humiliating conditions.