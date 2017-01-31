JET2 airline to run more flights to Almeria

NEW FLIGHTS: Will run every week from Almeria to the UK.

JET2.COM airline will be running seven new flights per week from Almeria to the UK between March and October, the Tourism department has announced.

Alfredo Valdivia, delegate for Culture, Tourism and Sports at the Junta de Andalucia regional government, recently visited Mojacar for a meeting with local authorities.

Mojacar mayor Rosa Maria Cano, Vera mayor Felix Lopez, Garrucha deputy mayor Rocio Galindo and about 40 local business people attended the meeting, where matters of interest regarding tourism were discussed.

The airline will be flying twice per week to Manchester and Leeds and once per week to Edinburgh, Newcastle and East Midlands airport, the delegate explained.

Valdivia also informed the group that the Junta will be spending about €140,000 on promoting the area at the ITB travel fair in Berlin, one of the most important in the world.

The delegate also reported on the Horizonte 2020 General Sustainable Tourism Plan for Andalucia, a document which defines strategies to boost growth and employment created by the sector.

The project includes eight different lines of action and 30 separate activities with a budget of €420 million for the five-year period.