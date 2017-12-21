Costa Blanca South

Guardia Brazil?: Police foil international plot

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 21 December 2017 19:00 0
RUNG OUT: Police communicated via written notes while the woman was on the phone. RUNG OUT: Police communicated via written notes while the woman was on the phone. Guardia Civil

TORREVIEJA'S Guardia Civil took part in a sneaky online operation to uncover a false ‘virtual kidnapping’ taking place on another continent, according to Spanish media. 

A Guardamar del Segura resident, aged 60, contacted police to say that whilst on a video call, his friend has been rung by a gang in Brazil claiming to have taken the lady’s family hostage.

During a lengthy conversation, strangers told the victim they had kidnapped her daughter, son-in-law and three granddaughters - all of whom live in Brazil - and asked for money for their release.

The victim’s friend told police to come to his house to witness the phone conversation that the woman, 72, was having. 

The supposed hostage takers were trying to extract around €2,000 from the woman, who had been told to cut the video call off, but had only disabled the sound. 

After threatening to harm the family, the gang extracted card details from their elderly victim. 

Once police arrived, they began communicating with the woman through a series of written signs, despite the hostage takers claiming to be monitoring the phones and devices in her home.

The supposed captors took turns in talking during the marathon conversation and even impersonated victims at one stage, according to Spanish press.  

Meanwhile, police were communicating with the lady and were simultaneously in touch with the Spanish embassy in Brazil, allowing information to be shared with Brazilian police. 

Within 11 hours, authorities had located the family and confirmed they were completely unharmed. 

The ‘virtual kidnapping’ technique is not uncommon in Brazil. 

The Brazilian authorities are continuing their investigations. 

 
Tags
« Thousands of pigs burned to death in Murcia MISSING 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL: UK judge pleads for help from Brits in Spain amid concern over safety »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice