Thousands of pigs burned to death in Murcia

AROUND 2,000 pigs have died after a fire engulfed a Murcia farm.

The blaze destroyed a large building housing the animals and the owner of the facility near the remote village of Valladolises was hospitalised after suffering a panic attack

A total of 16 fire fighters in five vehicles were sent to extinguish the flames but when they arrived at the scene most of the animals had been burned to death.

No other buildings were affected.