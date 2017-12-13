Costa Blanca South

New book from British author in Spain

WHEN author Tony Levy received his devastating cancer diagnosis, far from crumbling, he decided to write his second book, El Dorado? No! Heathrow.

With his background as a prison guard, followed by an even more challenging position in Airport Security, he was able to manifest an instinctive response to threats, and it was this that helped him turn a bad scenario into positive action.

The British-born author who now lives with his wife Jacinta in Algorfa, Alicante could create a literary storm with insider revelations, yet he modestly regards it as his job to expose only the truth to his ever-increasing audience of readers.

Tony tells all about life inside Britain's busiest airport, from flight statistics to embarrassing passenger stories, one minute you may reel in surprise, and the next rock with laughter.

He exposes the pressures faced by its 76,000+ staff, the traits of pampered celebrities as they pass through the terminals, and the weird, wonderful, and sometimes shocking behaviour of other passengers.

His first book an autobiography A Turnkey or Not? was written in Spain after he retired in 2008 and is about his prison service life where he worked for 25 years.

These two books have actually led to a third book making them into a trilogy of his quest to find his own personal El Dorado. The third book will be about real people too and records his experience of living as part of ex-pat community in Spain although he may have to move as he reveals the activities of Brits Abroad.

Both of Tony’s books can be found on Amazon.

