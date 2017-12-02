Two dead and two injured in Costa Blanca shooting

TWO DEAD IN SHOOTING: National Police are investigating

TWO men were killed and two other people wounded after a shooting on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The injured are a 47-year-old woman with a superficial wound to her chest, and a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his side.

The shooting happened outside the medical centre in the Las Seiscientas neighbourhood of Cartagena.

The 112 Murcia emergency control centre responded to calls of people lying injured on the ground by mobilising three ambulances.

National Police and Local Police are investigating.