Police smash Costa Blanca drugs 'family'

Police have smashed an Aguilas drugs ‘family’ and seized a huge stash of drugs, cash, cars and other valuable goods.

The Guardia Civil of Murcia say they have arrested 12 gang members - some from the same family - on suspicion of drug trafficking, possession of weapons and money laundering.

Around two kilos of marihuana was seized alongside a small stash of cocaine, according to Spanish media.

The authorities also reportedly took possession of €10,000 in cash, four cars, a motorcycle, numerous jewels, a semi-automatic pistol, several boxes of ammunition and mobile phones.

Four Spanish family members - two men and two women, between 25 and 35 - were arrested. Eight other Spaniards, aged 25 to 52, were also detained, while a further two people are believed to still be under investigation.

Police enquiries have been ongoing since June, when the Guardia Civil suspected a link between the family and widespread drug trafficking.

Two brothers are thought to be at the centre of the operation, which brought in around €10,000 a week in drug sales.

Around 50 police officers were involved in the four-house bust, which also required the go ahead of a local court.

The gang were believed to be operating a sophisticated network of informants to keep their activities hidden from police.