Bali volcano strands Murcians

By Harrison Jones Tuesday, 28 November 2017 18:38 0
Some of the group enjoy an Indonesian temple Some of the group enjoy an Indonesian temple Andres Soto

THIRTY FIVE Murcians have been stranded in Bali amid travel chaos in Indonesia.

Volcanic ash from Mount Agung closed the popular tourist destination´s airport, leaving travellers scrambling to get home.

Andres Soto told Spanish media that his group were fine but “nervous”.

Tens of thousands of locals have to been told to evacuate. The volcano´s last major eruption was in 1963.

