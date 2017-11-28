Bali volcano strands Murcians

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THIRTY FIVE Murcians have been stranded in Bali amid travel chaos in Indonesia.
Volcanic ash from Mount Agung closed the popular tourist destination´s airport, leaving travellers scrambling to get home.
Andres Soto told Spanish media that his group were fine but “nervous”.
Tens of thousands of locals have to been told to evacuate. The volcano´s last major eruption was in 1963.
