Costa Blanca man jailed after dogs eat drugs

A drug-dealer has been handed a three-year jail sentence for poisoning dogs with hashish.

The sentence comes after a police probe revealed that the accused had threatened a woman with a knife on the same day that the incident took place in Torrevieja.

A court in Elche heard that after the man tried to reclaim a debt by intimidating the client, she called the Guardia Civil, who paid a visit to his home.

When there was no answer at the door, investigators broke in, seizing 40 grammes of cocaine and various packets of hashish which were weighed and ready for sale.

The culprit was then located on the roof of the building, where he had had fled after spotting the police outside. He had broken a window to climb up, and before being held threw a bag containing 80 grammes of hashish onto a neighbouring building, where it was eaten by “a number of dogs,” an official from the Valencian Community’s Superior Court of Justice said.

The animals required veterinary treatment for poisoning, with the convicted man required to reimburse €141 to their owner, plus €260 for the broken window in addition to his jail sentence.