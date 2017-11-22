Two dogs killed and six people injured by drunk driver in Costa Blanca

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A DRUNK driver smashed into a car, killing two dogs and injuring six people in Costa Blanca.
According to reports the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car and its trailer and knocked it several metres down the street, eventually smashing into two containers in Elche.
The crash instantly killed the two dogs that were in the trailer, and six people were reportedly injured in the incident.
Police arrested the driver, who tested positive for drugs and alcohol, and now faces charges for reckless driving.
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (1)