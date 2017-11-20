Southern Spain heading towards driest November in decades

A SOUTHERN Spanish region is going to have its driest November in 36 years according to state weather agency Aemet as daytime temperatures are set to soar.

The Costa Blanca area will see temperatures rise up to highs of 25 degrees towards the end of this week.

Aemet spokesman for Murcia, Luis Bañon, said the week after, the 20-26, would continue the pattern of hot days and cold nights with “sparse” precipitations which will most likely fall during the weekend.

If it rains less than five millimetres per square meter this month, it will make it the driest September to November in Murcia since records began.

Preliminary forecast for December are also dire, with high temperatures and little to no rain for the region.