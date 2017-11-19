Costa Blanca South

Police dogs sniffs out €200,000 of ‘savings’

By Euro Weekly News Sunday, 19 November 2017 09:16 0
FOUND: Canine unit strikes lucky at Alicante bus break. FOUND: Canine unit strikes lucky at Alicante bus break. Policia Local Alicante

A DOG unit of the Local Police in Alicante has helped in the arrest of a man caught in possession of €200,000 hidden in a suitcase.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was a passenger on a bus that had stopped for a short while in Alicante bus station en route from Barcelona to Marbella.

During a random patrol by the specially trained sniffer dogs, the man’s case was picked upon and police boarded the bus to ask for the owner of the suitcase on board the bus to make themselves known.

When nobody claimed to be the owner, the police made all the passengers leave the bus to identify their own luggage in the hold until only the suspect was left.

Police then instructed the man to open the suitcase, initially suspecting it may contain drugs due to the reticence of the man, and so were taken by surprise when they discovered 25 packs inside a raffia bag stuffed full with euro banknotes.

The French national said he was justified in carrying that amount of money as it was the savings from the owners of a bar in France.

Tags
« Prison sentence for child abuser Southern Spain heading towards driest November in decades »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase