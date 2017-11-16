EXCLUSIVE: Brit issues warning after being robbed in broad daylight in Costa Blanca

AN EXPATRIATE has warned of a violent technique being used by thieves on the Costa Blanca.

It comes after Tony Locke, 71, was the victim of a savage robbery at his own front gate in Campoverde.

“There are a lot of old people in the area and all I’m interested in is warning them,” he said.

The retired health and safety officer from Bournemouth moved to Spain 11 years ago, and explained how he was sitting on his front porch reading a book when a car pulled up outside and two men “in their 30s” hopped out waving a map.

Tony thought they were asking for directions so headed down to the gate. “They were speaking English but I think they were Spanish,” he said.

One of the men said that he was looking to buy his father a present, and Tony told him the nearest place would be in Pilar de la Horadada. But then he noticed that the map was a national plan of Spain, and “before I knew it” his wrist had been grabbed and his expensive Rolex watch removed.

The car then accelerated away, dragging Tony with it for several metres and leaving him with cuts and bruises. “It is the same modus operandi that was recently used in Alicante, and that lot are out on bail,” he added.

The police told Tony there was nothing that they could do as he was unable to provide an accurate description or the licence plate number of the car.

“But if this warning helps someone else then I’m happy,” he said.