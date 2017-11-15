12-year-old girl pregnant by boy same age in Spain

HOSPITAL staff on the Costa Blance raised the alarm after a 12-year-old girl was found to be pregnant.

Police launched an investigation but the young girl said she had not suffered any abuse.

Officers later questioned a 12-year-old boy, who is believed to be the father.

The pair have said their sexual contact was consensual.

Hospital staff in Murcia have said the situation is complicated. There is a high chance the baby will be born prematurely due to the mother's age, and she will have to be monitored closely as well.

If it is confirmed that the 12-year-old boy is the father, there will be no criminal proceedings because he is too young.

However, the pair will be referred to social services and an investigation into their families will be launched.

It is not known if the girl wishes to keep the baby, but they would need a parent or guardian to authorise an abortion.

In 2013 Spain raised the age of consent from 13 to 16 and the minimum age for marriage from 14 to 16.

An exception is made in the case of consensual sex with someone under 16 "when the other party is of a similar age or stage of development and maturity".