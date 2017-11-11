Hospital offers free blood sugar level tests to mark World Diabetes Day

DIABETES is the ninth most common cause of death in women around the world, leading to 2.1 million deaths every year.

Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja is running a campaign for the prevention of diabetes, and will offer free blood sugar level tests to mark World Diabetes Day on Tuesday, November 14.

The tests will be from November 14 to 17 and will also take place in the medical centres Quirónsalud Santa Pola and Quirónsalud Orihuela.

People who are interested can call 648 49 51 66 from 10am to 3pm, or email [email protected], or visit the website www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es, to arrange an appointment.

Diabetes is a condition that is triggered when the body does not produce enough insulin or does not use it effectively.

Gender roles in our society mean that women are more vulnerable to the disease, since they are more exposed to risk factors such as physical inactivity, tobacco, alcohol consumption, and an unhealthy diet; according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

This new lifestyle and poor diet are becoming the worst enemies of this chronic disease. These habits and a lack of time result in a diet based on fast food, instead of a diet rich in vegetables, good quality meats, fish, etc.

Moreover, two out of five women with diabetes are of reproductive age, and could have more difficulty to conceive.Diabetes Type 1 and Type 2 can result in a significantly greater risk of morbidity and mortality, both for the mother and the child.

GDM (Gestational Diabetes) is another type, and affects one out of seven births. It is an illness that requires a strict diet and sometimes medication.

A lot of women with GDM suffer complications when giving birth, including blood pressure problems, babies with a high birth-weight, and difficult births. Normally this illness disappears after giving birth, although the women affected and their children are more likely to develop diabetes in the future and a significant number of women with GDM also develop Type 2 diabetes.

According to Oscar Boullosa, coordinator of the Diabetes Unit of the Quirónsalud Hospital Torrevieja, "type 2 is the most common, 90% of the patients suffer with this type of diabetes, who are generally over 40 years of age, and the body does not produce enough insulin to absorb the glucose or the cells are resistant to it. These individuals require a balanced diet and exercise”. This multidisciplinary unit monitors all annual check-ups of diabetic patients ensuring disease control.

Experts call for prevention campaigns which are needed to alleviate the increase in type 2 cases. Campaigns that promote a healthy lifestyle will not only reduce the number of diabetics, but also many other pathologies associated with poor eating habits.

A possible cure for diabetes

One in six adults are obese and one in four children is overweight, an excellent breeding ground for the disease. Diabetes can be cured and the data is clear: more than 70% of obese patients undergoing bariatric or metabolic surgery cease to be diabetic.

"The effectiveness is immediate in patients with Type 2 diabetes, who usually stop using insulin and medication in the weeks following the intervention," explains Dr. Pedro Bretcha, specialist of the Unit for Obesity and General Surgery and Digestive System at Quirónsalud Hospital Murcia.

There are many cases of patients who have resorted to metabolic surgery, which acts on the area of the digestive tract where the hormones that induce the metabolism of insulin are involved. This intervention is especially successful in patients with a BMI greater than 35 with Type 2 diabetes.

Programme

Tuesday, November 14:

Quirónsalud Hospital Torrevieja will carry out free tests to measure blood sugar levels and BMI (body mass index).

The Diabetes Association and the Hospital will also have an information table from 10am to 2pm at Paseo Vista Alegre (in front of the Torrevieja casino). At 12 o’clock balloons will be released.

Also, Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja together with The Torrevieja Diabetes Association will offer a talk on preventing and controlling diabetes, called “What to do with badly controlled diabetes”. The meeting will be in the Torrevieja casino at 7.30pm and entrance is free.

Wednesday, November 15:

There will also be free tests available at the Quirónsalud Medical Centre in the Marjal Resort in Crevillente, from 9am to 12noon.