WATCH: Man threatens to throw himself off Costa Blanca cathedral after being victim of fraud

A MAN has reportedly threatened to commit suicide by jumping off a cathedral in Costa Blanca after being the victim of fraud.
The 35-year-old was spotted on the façade of the Murcia Cathedral at 9am this morning (Tuesday) and was reportedly shouting he would throw himself off the building unless he was given a lawyer.
After several hours of negotiations with Local and National Police, the man –who is believed to have mental health issues- came down safely.
According to the Romanian, he had been ripped off and lost €2,400 after trying to claim compensation for a traffic accident.
Desplegado operativo junto @AVPCMurcia y @BomberosMurcia por hombre encaramado en la fachada Catedral #Murcia desde las 9 h. pic.twitter.com/X70vu0CjcQ— Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) November 7, 2017
