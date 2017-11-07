WATCH: Man threatens to throw himself off Costa Blanca cathedral after being victim of fraud

Image of the man standing on a ledge on the Murcia Cathedral

A MAN has reportedly threatened to commit suicide by jumping off a cathedral in Costa Blanca after being the victim of fraud.

The 35-year-old was spotted on the façade of the Murcia Cathedral at 9am this morning (Tuesday) and was reportedly shouting he would throw himself off the building unless he was given a lawyer.

After several hours of negotiations with Local and National Police, the man –who is believed to have mental health issues- came down safely.

According to the Romanian, he had been ripped off and lost €2,400 after trying to claim compensation for a traffic accident.