Costa Blanca South

Construction worker dies in fall from ninth floor on Costa Blanca

Monday, 06 November 2017
ALICANTE: San Juan

A WORKER has died after falling from the ninth floor of a building under construction in the San Juan beach area  in Alicante.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) said the accident happened after a crane struck the wall where he was working in Calle  Músico Vicente Spiteri.

Medical teams were unable to do anything to save the life of the man who died at the scene.

Police have opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the accident.

