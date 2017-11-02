Police officers' cars torched in Costa Blanca

FORTY members of the Local Police in Orihuela gathered to support three of their colleagues whose private cars were found burned out the week before. This followed an announcement by the council that their civil liability insurance will not cover the damages incurred.

The police officers had parked their cars close to the town hall premises located on the Orihuela Costa in Playa Flamenca during their night shift, only to find them destroyed by a fire that is suspected to have been started deliberately.

Investigations are being carried out by the Guardia Civil to try to catch the alleged arsonist who they believe is someone who was earlier arrested by Local Police and decided to retaliate against them.

Unions representing the three police officers affected - UGT, CSI-F and SPPLB - have sent a registered letter to the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, pointing out that the attack on these vehicles could’ve been avoided if there were better facilities for their members to keep their cars safe. They were, however, parked in spaces authorised for the Local Police to use, and this is the area of dispute.

The council’s public liability insurance will not compensate the officers as the cars were parked on the public highway; although the officers claim that they were in designated spaces reserved for them and town hall officials.

Mariola Rocamora, Orihuela’s councillor responsible for citizen security, said that the ruling is a business decision taken by the insurance company and cannot comment on the matter.