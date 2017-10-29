Police dog with nose for money sniffs out cash

A POLICE sniffer dog with a nose for money has joined a specialist Guardia Civil unit in Alicante, on the Costa Blanca, Spain.

Floki, a three-year-old German-Belgian shepherd cross, will be working with the team at Alicante-Elche airport and other ports to help detect undeclared cash – often the proceeds of money laundering or drug trafficking.

The money-sniffing mutt was trained at the Guardia Civil’s El Pardo facilities in Madrid and he quickly excelled in the detection of bank notes.

Floki will join other specially selected four-legged colleagues in the Alicante dog unit. Four of his canine companions specialise in detecting drugs, four in explosives and one in tobacco.