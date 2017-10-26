Costa Blanca South

Dead fish and foam mystery in Costa Blanca river

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 18:45 0
FOAMING: Test show pollution not behind River Segura issues. FOAMING: Test show pollution not behind River Segura issues.

THOUSANDS of dead fish have again been located in the River Segura in Murcia.

The conservation and heritage association in Murcia (HUERMUR) has made an urgent report to the Guardia Civil and the relevant water authorities about the sudden appearance of high numbers of dead fish surrounded by foam.

Locals noticed the increased numbers as they walked by the river along the Manterola promenade.

“There are thousands of dead fish!” exclaimed one resident, and was among many who were questioning how they managed to end up in that state and in that section of the River Segura.

Another local described the scene as a “disaster.”

As seen on the HUERMUR Twitter account: “It’s the same old story with the River Segura. Every time it rains, there is foam and dead fish. We will be reporting the situation.”

One of the explanations offered for the amount of foam build-up is due to the effect of the rain, and the water authority (CHS) always points out that this is the case.

However, when there was a similar scenario in August, the CHS took a number of water samples for analysis to establish if there was another underlying reason and new samples have been taken following the latest episodes.

Previous tests failed to detect any pollutants that may have caused the earlier build up of foam and dead fish, and this prompted the authorities to get to the bottom of this mystery which HUERMUR indicates is happening far too often.

Tags
« Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach Police dog with nose for money sniffs out cash »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa Blanca South Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca South? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase