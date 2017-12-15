UK boss treats staff to weekend in Benidorm for Christmas

A COMPANY boss in the North East of England has treated his workforce to Christmas they will always remember by flying them to the sunny Costa Blanca.

Dave Collins, managing director of DC Handrails & Ironwork Parts Ltd, in Newcastle, whisked his staff and their partners away to Benidorm for a weekend of sunshine.

The company paid for flights, luxury coach transfer and a 4-star hotel to thank the staff for all their hard work during the year

Dave said, “Taking a group of over 30 away I was expecting the odd hiccup or problem but to be honest everything ran perfect and a fun-packed weekend was had by all.

“The worst part of the weekend was getting off the plane at Newcastle on Sunday to minus three degrees.

“Roll on 2018 and look forward to possibly improving on this trip.”

This isn’t the first time his employees have been rewarded in such a way. Previous staff jaunts have taken in Magaluf, Tenerife, Dublin and Amsterdam.